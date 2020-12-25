Tijuana

Apartment Building Explosion in Tijuana Leaves 4 Injured, 60 Evacuated

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire but say it was possibly a gas explosion

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Four people were injured and 60 have been evacuated after a report of an explosion at a Tijuana apartment building Christmas morning, local authorities said.

A 911 call was reported at around 11:15 a.m. about a possible explosion at an apartment building on Alba Roja Street. Once officials arrived they found four people injured, two adults and two children. Three had third-degree burns and one person had a foot laceration, authorities said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire but say it was possibly a gas explosion.

Up to 60 people had to be evacuated as the investigation continued. No surrounding buildings sustained structural damage.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

