Anza-Borrego, Torrey Pines voted among California's best state parks

Several San Diego County state parks were among the best in the state in several categories, according to a poll released Wednesday by the California State Parks Foundation.

The poll highlighted California's best places for hiking, camping, views, wildflowers, kid-friendly adventures and more.

"We launched the first ever `Best of California's State Parks' poll to honor and highlight the deep connection that people have to our parks," said Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation. "These places represent the incredible diversity of experiences we can find in our state parks, from exploring the California coast to learning about our history.

"With summer approaching, we hope Californians will use the `Best of California's State Parks' poll results to get inspired to get outdoors with family and friends," Norton added.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park was deemed the best in the state for viewing wildflowers and Torrey Pines State Beach was tops for best place to picnic.

"Each spring — if the desert gets enough rain — Anza-Borrego Desert State Park transforms into a sea of vibrant wildflowers, with desert lilies, dune primroses, and blooming ocotillo spreading across the landscape," a statement from the foundation said.

"With sweeping ocean views, golden cliffs, and the sound of waves just steps away, Torrey Pines State Beach offers an unforgettable backdrop for a seaside picnic," the statement continued. "Its coastal breezes and scenic trails make it the perfect spot to relax and refuel between adventures."

The following other local parks earned honorable mentions:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for camping

Palomar Mountain State Park for both picnicking and dog-friendly adventures

Cardiff State Beach for best beach

This spring, the California State Parks Foundation invited members and supporters to nominate and vote on their favorite parks across 10 categories. More than 1,300 people participated. Many of the survey participants also sent in photos and personal stories and memories about why these parks are special.

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites.