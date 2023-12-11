Antonio Gates enters Chargers Hall of Fame and has a heartfelt message for the City of San Diego

Antonio Gates caught 116 touchdown passes over his 16 year career, every single one of them wearing a Chargers helmet. During halftime of Sunday's game against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium, Gates was inducted to the Chargers Hall of Fame. During his speech, he reminded everyone in America's Finest City why we loved him so much.

"To the City of San Diego ..." he started. He had to stop. He had to smile. Nobody was going to hear anything for a minute.

The crowd was louder in that moment than it was at any time during the game. Gates knew the vast majority of the fans who attend Chargers games still come from San Diego.

"You supported me," he continued. "You embraced a 22-year-old kid from Detroit and you will always be my second home."

In an interview after the ceremony, which was attended by dozens of Gates's former teammates including LaDainian Tomlinson and Philip Rivers, Gates explained why it was important to him to shout out the city where he turned into the most productive tight end in NFL history.

"They embraced me. (My career) stems from them," says Gates. "Everything you see, it comes from Qualcomm Stadium, Mission Valley are, guys coming from Chula Vista, guys fighting in the stands, however you want to paint that picture, that's what shaped who I am to this day and they will always be a big part of me. I think it was important to acknowledge that because, like I said, they're the ones that embraced me the most. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Gates is also a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame (which he talks about in the full video above). There's a good chance he'll be elected in his first year of eligibility. If that happens there will be plenty of packed flights from San Diego to Canton in August of 2024.