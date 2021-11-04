Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Bonita Vista High and Middle Schools

Chula Vista police sought the public's help Wednesday in identifying the suspect or suspects who spray-painted antisemitic and homophobic graffiti at Bonita Vista High School and Bonita Vista Middle School on Halloween night.

Police believe that sometime between 6 and 10 p.m. on Sunday, an unknown suspect or suspects vandalized both campuses with spray paint. The incidents are believed to be related due to the same paint colors -- teal, yellow, and black -- used at both locations. A classroom window was also broken at Bonita Vista High School, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes due to the nature of the graffiti. A photograph police provided of some of the graffiti from Bonita Vista High School shows a swastika, and the words "Mr. Hitler" and "Jews," with "Jews" crossed out.

Repair costs are estimated to be $1,600 at the high school and $1,000 at the middle school.

Chula Vista police say they are trying to locate any potential suspects and witnesses to the vandalism. Anyone with information was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.