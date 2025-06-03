Antioch

Antioch grandfather pleads not guilty in toddler's accidental shooting death

NBC Universal, Inc.

An East Bay grandfather pleaded not guilty Tuesday after police say a toddler shot and killed himself in an Antioch home in April.

Jamal Edwards faces gun and child cruelty charges, according to court documents.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 3-year-old boy died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at his grandparents' Antioch home on April 8, authorities said. It's not clear how the child got hold of the firearm.

The toddler was living part-time with his grandparents at the time of the shooting.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Several family members were in attendance at Edwards' arraignment in Contra Costa County court Tuesday.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for later this month.

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us