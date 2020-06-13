Anti-Racism Protests Planned For San Diego

Several protests will be held Saturday around San Diego County to demonstrate against racism and inequality in the justice system.

Protests large and small have formed across San Diego County these past weeks in response to call for police reform, and racial inequalities following the killing of George Floyd.

Students and parents of the Coronado Unified School District planned a march to the superintendent's office to speak up against the racism they've experienced in Coronado schools.

The group met at Spreckles Park at 11 a.m.

A protest is happening right now at Spreckels Park. Organizers are speaking up against racism in they’ve experienced in Coronado Schools. We’ll have the story on #NBC7 at 5pm and 6pm. pic.twitter.com/IRPc9aKI77 — Erika Cervantes (@Erika3Cervantes) June 13, 2020

NBC 7 reached out to the Coronado Unified School District for comment and they responded saying:

"Our primary goal is to create safe and supportive schools where every child can thrive. It saddens me deeply that any student has experienced hate or discrimination at any time, and especially so within Coronado Unified School District. I fully support the event planned for Saturday. It is imperative for us to listen and learn in order to initiate change. We are committed to equity for all students. It is time for reflection and action."

Karl J. Mueller, Superintendent of the Coronado Unified School District

The Party for Socialism and Liberation - San Diego and other activist groups at noon will host "March & Rally: Defund the Police. Fund the People!" in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park.

A Black Lives Matter protest will begin at 2 p.m. in Pacific Beach Community Park, and protesters will march to Bonita Cove.