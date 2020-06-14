Anti-Police-Violence Protest Set for Downtown La Mesa

A protest against police use of excessive force against people of color is set to take place Sunday in La Mesa, where the same sort of demonstration took place two weekends ago.

The planned downtown demonstration is intended to be a non-violent call for change in law enforcement and official accountability for several widely condemned police encounters that played out recently in the eastern San Diego County city.

"We are Peaceful!," organizer Tasha Williamson posted on Twitter. "We are Unified! We Want JUSTICE!"

Join us this Sunday! Read the flyers and share them! We are Peaceful! We are Unified! We Want JUSTICE! pic.twitter.com/ANUCUE0sJY — Tasha Williamson (@LoveForgivPeace) June 11, 2020

Among the demands that will be voiced by participants during the rally at La Mesa police headquarters, according to planners, will be the firing of two LMPD officers -- one involved in the allegedly abusive May 27 arrest of a young man near Grossmont Transit Center, the other in the serious injuring by a police projectile of a 59-year-old woman taking part in the raucous protest three days later.

That demonstration where hundreds took to the streets of La Mesa demanding justice after a viral video depicted a man’s arrest by the city’s police department began in an orderly fashion but devolved into burglary, looting, and arson fires that destroyed several commercial buildings, including two banks.

La Mesa police said they "reached out to the event organizers, and all indications are that this protest is planned to be peaceful and law-abiding. The La Mesa Police Department has resources and operational plans in place to facilitate a safe exercise of the group's first amendment rights. "

