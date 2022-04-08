Another Shooting Reported Near Belmont Park

San Diego Police were searching for three people Thursday night after reports of shots fired on the boardwalk near Belmont Park, where another shooting took place earlier this week.

Shots were reported by several witnesses who were on the boardwalk between parking lots outside of the Belmont Park amusement park in Mission Beach just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

SDPD said they were searching for at least three suspects in their early 20s they believed to be connected, though it was not yet known if any arrests were made overnight.

Police said there were no injuries.

On Sunday, police detained three people after shots were fired in the parking lot outside the beachside amusement park. No injuries were reported in that shooting either.

The Belmont Park and Mission Beach boardwalk area is popular with tourists and locals.

After several shootings last year, San Diego police added brighter lights and undercover officers in the area. In at least one shooting, four people were hurt.