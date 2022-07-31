Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced

Remember earlier this month, when most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in the evenings instead had to detour through the heart of Mission Valley? Well, it's happening again.

Construction crews will be closing freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 8 from Interstate 5 to state Route 163 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, officials said.

Why is this happening? "This project will expand the life of the asphalt concrete pavement and also includes installing rumble strips and upgrading striping," Caltrans said in a news release issued on Friday.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday Detours

Sunday 7/31, Monday 8/1, Tuesday 8/2 closures and detours

Eastbound I-8 from west of I-5 (I-8 and I-5 interchange) Detour: Connect to southbound I-5, then to northbound SR-163, continue to eastbound I-8 connector.

Northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 Detour: Exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, continue to southbound I-5 on-ramp, connect to northbound SR-163, and continue to eastbound I-8 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163 Detour: Continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to northbound SR-163 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 Detour: Continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 Detour: Continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound I-805 on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 Detour: Donnect to westbound I-8, then exit at Taylor Street off-ramp, turn left onto Hotel Circle South and enter the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.



Wednesday and Thursday Detours

Things get a bit better later in the week, but not by much.

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle North Detour: Exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, turn left on to Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North.

Westbound I-8 to northbound SR-163 Detour: Exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, then continue to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 Detour: Exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, then continue to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Northbound SR-163 to westbound I-8 Detour: Continue north on SR-163 and exit at Friars Road, turn right on Friars to Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North, and on to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to westbound I-8 Detour: Continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge to enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Hotel Circle North Detour: Continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge, and proceed on Hotel Circle North.



And the bad news is: This isn't the end of it. "This project is scheduled to continue through August," Caltrans also said in the news release. Go here for real-time traffic information, including these closures.