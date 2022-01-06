Another Reason to Hate Scooters: La Jolla Bank Robber Makes Two-Wheeled Getaway

A crook who knocked over a bank in La Jolla made an unusual getaway on Wednesday.
The bank robber — who was wearing a black hat, black face mask, red and black flannel shirt and dark pants — confronted a teller at the Chase branch office in the 8800 block of Villa La Jolla Drive shortly before 3 p.m. and demanded cash, according to a news release issued by the San Diego FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force.
After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the bank and was last seen riding a scooter headed west.
Investigators said the man was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build and brown eyes.
The FBI is urging anybody with information about the robber or robbery to call 800-CALL-FBI or got to tips.fbi.gov. Anonymous tips can also be called into San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submitted via sdcrimestoppers.org.