Another Possible Explosion Reported in Vista Following Series of Detonations

Possible explosions were reported in Vista Thursday night, a day after three detonations were reported in the city.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said deputies responded to a reported explosion near the 100 block of Lynmar Lane Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. At the request of SDSO, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also responded to the scene with a K-9.

Just about 10 minutes prior to that incident, the sound of what was believed to be shots fired was reported on the 200 block of Main Street. During this response, sheriff’s deputies found several people walking around the area and were unable to determine the source of the noise. Authorities did not smell any accelerant or gunpowder at the scene, SDSO said.

Thursday’s reports come a day after three explosions were reported in Vista. SDSO said the detonations on Wednesday occurred in open areas and parking lots, and were caused by homemade devices. Authorities noted those explosions all happened within a three-hour time span.

No injuries or property damage were reported in connection with Wednesday’s incidents.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the explosions. It is unclear if they were caused by one person or a group.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s events remain under investigation.