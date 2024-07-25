heat wave

Another hot day before cool-down begins for San Diego County

Most of the county, except the coast, remains under heat warnings and heat advisories Thursday but a cooling trend is on the horizon

By City News Service

The sun shines behind the branches of a tree in a blue sky
Joe Little, NBC 7

Excessive heat warnings have been issued Thursday for San Diego County deserts where dangerously hot conditions are in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected between 110 and 116 in the San Diego County desert communities, where the heat warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Heat advisories are in effect Thursday until Thursday in San Diego County valleys and mountains with highs expected in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory will be in effect in El Cajon, Escondido, Poway, Santee, La Mesa and San Marcos until 10 p.m. Thursday when highs are forecast to be between 90 and 100 degrees.

Additionally, a heat advisory is in effect in the mountain communities of Pine Valley and Julian until 10 p.m. Thursday when temperatures will be as high as 100 degrees.

Temperatures could be as high as 118 degrees and lows as high as 92 in the deserts, forecasters said.

Officials advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

High tides well over 6 feet are expected through 10 p.m. Sunday, with minor tidal overflow at low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks.

"An increase of monsoonal moisture next week will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons Monday through Thursday in the mountains and locally into deserts, with the greater chances on Tuesday and Wednesday," the NWS said.

