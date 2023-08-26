Another Dark Day for the Padres in Milwaukee

Saturday started with infielder Jake Cronenworth getting a cast because he suffered a broken wrist when he was hit with a fastball on Friday night. Jake might be the lucky one. He doesn't have to take part in this miserable season anymore.

The Padres are also broken. They lost again, this time 5-4 in Milwaukee, and sit 7.0 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot with 32 games to play.

Xander Bogaerts ripped a solo home run into the upper deck in left field in the 2nd inning to spot San Diego a 1-0 lead. However, in the 5th inning everything unraveled. Pedro Avila has pitched so well in long relief that the Padres gave him a chance to start. He might have simply run out of gas but his defense didn't help out much.

The Brewers started the inning with three straight singles to tie it 1-1. With runners and 1st and 2nd they put on the double steal. Catcher Luis Campusano's throw to 3rd base missed Manny Machado by several feet, sailing into left field and allowing Andruw Montaserio to score and make it 2-1 Milwaukee. William Contreras followed with a 2-run double down the left field line and scored on a Carlos Santana double to make it 5-1 Brewers.

That is far too big a deficit for the 2023 Padres to overcome.

Juan Soto hit a 2-run homer in the 8th inning but, as has so often been the case, that final run proved to be elusive. The Padres will ask Michael Wacha to help them avoid being swept on Sunday.

