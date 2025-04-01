local

Annual San Diego County blood drive kicks off

All donors will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt.

By Jeseamy Muentes

Man donates blood in hospital. Man's hand squeezes rubber heart. Close-up. Donor sits in chair. Background.
Getty Images

The San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for blood donations two months ago. Now, the County of San Diego hopes to help by hosting over 20 blood drives this April.

The 41st Annual San Diego County Blood Drive kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Building (1600 Pacific Highway).

According to the SDBB, blood donations typically drop during the holiday season, but the Los Angeles wildfires and severe weather across the country have strained local and national reserves.

The SDBB is a member of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a national network of blood centers that provide lifesaving blood after mass casualty events.

The county hopes to receive over 500 donations at county-organized blood drives in 2025.

Donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health to participate. A long-sleeve “Save The Humans” T-shirt will be distributed to donors while supplies last.

Find more information on the county's blood drives here.

