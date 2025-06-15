Annual Father's Day Cruise to Belmont Park draws in dozens of families

Every year in Mission Beach, dozens of classic and modern cars are lined up outside Belmont Park for the Father's Day Cruise to Belmont Park. For some of the dads in the crowd, there's probably not a lot more you could ask for on Father's Day.

Sunday's event featured live music, vendors, and a variety of different cars just feet away from the beach.

"This was a total surprise. My wife didn't tell us what we were going to do and I was taking directions from her all morning and all of a sudden we showed up and this is perfect," said Victor Chung, a dad who was celebrating Father's Day with his family.

This was Chung and his family's first time at the car show that became a chance for him to bond with his son.

"My son and I collect hot wheels and Die-Cast, so this is perfect," said Chung. "I've always been into cars my whole life, but now he is," he added.

The Father's Day Cruise to Belmont Park has been held in Mission Beach for more than a decade. For some families, the annual show has become a tradition.

"We've been coming to it for around 10 to 12 years now," said Joe Vaiasuso, a dad who came with his family. "Looks like it gets bigger every year," he added.

The next car show in San Diego will be held on Wednesday, June 18 in downtown El Cajon. The event, Cajon Cruise Porsche Playground, is held every Wednesday through July 30.