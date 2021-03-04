Indoor and Outdoor Youth Sports to Be Allowed in California After Settlement Reached

A settlement reached between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Health allowing both indoor and outdoor youth sports to continue in San Diego County will go into effect statewide, it was announced Thursday.

“With this settlement, that I imagine the governor had to sign off on, there is going to be indoor sports happening throughout the state of California,” said Marlon Gardinera, Scripps Ranch High School’s head football coach who spearheaded the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs in the complaint included Scripps Ranch High School senior Nicholas Gardinera, his father Marlon Gardinera, Torrey Pines High School’s head coach Ron Gladnick and co-founder of Let Them Play CA, Brad Hensley.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, full-contact youth sports were ordered to cease last year. Since then, several parents and children have championed for its return, saying it is unfair that professional athletes have been able to continue on with their own sports while children were not.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Last month, Gov. Newsom announced that outdoor sports are once again allowed in counties that have 14 cases or lower for every 100,000 people. Safety protocols must also be followed in order to resume.

San Diego County’s case rate recently satisfied the threshold to allow outdoor youth sports to continue.

For those sports, weekly COVID-19 testing is required for coaches and athletes ages 13 and older in close-contact sports. The governor said the state would pay for those tests.

Under the safety guidelines, each athlete will be allowed to have up to four immediate family members in the stands.