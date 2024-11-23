Grammy-winner Andra Day delivers good music news to Taft Middle School students

At Taft Middle School, the school of rock vibes are there to stay as the nonprofit Music Will launches a program in Andra Day’s name. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter came to help deliver the news and pay homage to her hometown.

"I'm a product of a music school and performing arts,” Day said. “I went on to pursue it because I had people in programs that believed in me, so I can see that it changes people's lives."

Music Will has a focus on schools like Taft with Title 1 status — 65% of the students are living in poverty.

“It reached students that would otherwise not be in school anymore,” said Scott Burstein, former public school teacher and current Music Will professional development and higher education director.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The nonprofit is giving out free keyboards, drum kits, guitars and more to the San Diego Unified School District.

"We have so many naturally talented students that we had no idea that existed in them until the music came along and provided this opportunity,” said Frank Ciriza, music teacher at Taft Middle School.

Ciriza was talking about students like seventh grader Aliyah Thompson.

“The first time, that was something to remember,” she said. “My hands were shaking like I was so nervous. I was crying while playing.”

That was just last school year. Now, Ciriza says she can play anything. She and her bandmates have bonded.

“We're going to try to start a band," Thompson said.

When asked what the band name will be, she responded: “Lunch box cheese monkey." Let’s just say it’s an insider joke,

At a time when budgets are tight, supporters see this as the most crucial time to invest in music.

“It changes your thinking about your life and your circumstances and possibilities. Inspiration is a huge thing.”

Music Will sounds like the start of a sentence, and that’s on purpose.

“Music will transform your life,” Burstein said, finishing the sentence.

These instruments are free for the schools. The program, which started with one first grade teacher in East Palo Alto 22 years ago, has grown to help 2 million students.