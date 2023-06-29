And Then There Were None: On Friar Podcast Tries to Solve the Padres Season-Long Whodunnit

The Padres were just swept by the Pirates. They've lost five straight games, all to teams with losing records. Now they themselves are seven games under .500 and on the precipice of total collapse.

Someone is the blame for this. We are going to try and figure out who.

With a nod to the classic whodunnits like Murder, She Wrote and Clue, the OnFriar Podcast looks at the most likely suspects and dives into what their motivation for destroying San Diego's season might be. Was it AJ Preller in the clubhouse with a fungo? Is Bob Melvin trying to short-circuit the year to reshape the organization a different way? Are the players conspiring to underachieve for dubious reasons?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain break it all down then talk about whether or not the Padres should start selling off pieces at the trade deadline, including a trio of All-Stars who might make them better by not being around any more.