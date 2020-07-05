Chula Vista

Man Who Pointed Gun at Kids Arrested: Chula Vista Police

Witnesses told authorities the man was upset at the noise some fireworks made

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of pointing a rifle at a group of children, according to Chula Vista police.

Authorities received a call shortly before 10 p.m. of the man in the 500 block of Woodlawn Way. There, witnesses told police the man was apparently upset about fireworks making noise in the neighborhood.

Video of the scene showed armed officers approaching an apartment unit that witnesses pointed out. A man could be seen leaving the residence with his arms behind his head, followed by a woman in the same position.

Chula Vista police said they arrested the 28-year-old man and booked him into county jail. Police said they recovered a rifle at the scene. It is unclear what charges the suspect may face.

The man’s identity was not revealed. No injuries were reported in connection to the confrontation.

