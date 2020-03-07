Man Dies When SUV Hits Tree Near Sea World Drive

A man was killed when his SUV overturned and crashed into a tree near the Sea World Drive on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. when a white Cadillac Escalade SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses, veered off the roadway, overturned and hit a tree on the right shoulder near the Sea World Drive on-ramp, according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Castro said.

Units from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were also at the scene.

CHP had no immediate information on the identity of the victim. Castro said nobody else was in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 near Sea World Drive were closed during the investigation.

No other information was available.

