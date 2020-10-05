Man CHP Shot to Death on Freeway in Chula Vista Is ID'd

The man who was killed after officers opened fire in Chula Vista early on Sunday after a lengthy freeway chase has been identified by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit.

Christopher Ulmer, 30, was the man killed, officials said on Monday, adding that the family of the Whitter, Calif., resident was notified. The preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office, which conducted an autopsy on Monday.

CHP Officer Salvador Castro said on Sunday that the chase began just before midnight Saturday when police in Santa Ana, Calif, attempted a traffic stop. The pursuit ended nearly 100 miles south, in Chula Vista, on southbound Interstate 805, just north of Orange Avenue.

Video of the scene showed officers stopped on the freeway in what appeared to be a standoff, followed by the sound of multiple gunshots. A police dog was later deployed as part of the investigation.

The @SDSheriff Homicide Detail is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving @CHP_San_Diego @SanDiegoPD on the southbound 805 in Chula Vista. All lanes of the SB 805 just before Orange Ave. remain closed to traffic by the CHP for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/tzroG7rVQy — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 4, 2020

Although Ulmer was taken to a hospital after the shooting, he died a short time later.

According to Castro, no officers were injured in the confrontation.