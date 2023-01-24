Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Service to Resume From San Diego to Los Angeles

Service on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner’s route from San Diego to Los Angeles will partially reopen to its full capability following months of construction on the rail tracks.

Weekend rail service will resume Feb. 4 without the interruption of bus service between Oceanside to Irvine, Amtrak announced Monday. Weekday service will stay temporarily suspended while crews continue working.

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor has been under construction since September 2022 as crews worked to fix tracks near San Clemente. Storms last fall shifted coastal tracks in the area, prompting authorities to suspend service from Oceanside to Irvine. In wake of the emergency work, shuttle bus service was offered in the impacted areas.

According to Amtrak, limited train service will be restored, including:

Southbound Trains 562, 564, 770, 774, 580, 784, and 588

Northbound Trains 765, 567, 777, 581, 785, 591, and 595

Weekday construction is slated to be complete in late March. For more information on the changes, click here.