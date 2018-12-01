Police Search for Suspect With 'M' on Chin After Oak Park Convenient Store Armed Robbery - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Search for Suspect With 'M' on Chin After Oak Park Convenient Store Armed Robbery

By Andrew Johnson

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    An ampm convenient store was robbed at gunpoint in Oak Park early Sunday morning.

    A man entered the store on Euclid Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

    The suspect then demanded money and the cashier complied, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    Police don’t know how much money was taken or in which direction the man fled.

    The suspect was described as around 5 feet 9 inches tall, roughly 175 pounds, and 48 years old.

    Officers said he was clean shaven but had the letter “M” on his chin.

    He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and a blue baseball hat.

    No injuries were reported.

    SDPD robbery detectives are investigating.

    No other information was available at this time.

      

