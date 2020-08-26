fire safety

Amid Peak Fire Season, San Diego Leaders Urge Locals to Prep for Safety

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Burning tree
Getty Images

As historic fires ravage Northern California, San Diego leaders are urging locals to be alert and prepared should any blaze occur in America’s Finest City.

Peak fire season is among us so Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell and City Councilmember Chris Cate will gather Wednesday to stress the importance of fire safety and preparedness.

“Our residents can be confident that our firefighters have state-of-the-art equipment available to save lives and protect property,” Faulconer said in a statement. “We all remember the devastating fires of 2003 and 2007 and we’re asking every San Diegan to do their part by making sure they are prepared in case of an emergency.”

Together with the city council, Faulconer made investments to ensure San Diego is equipped with the necessary tools to battle brush fires. Such investments include:

  • Eight additional fire engines to help battle blazes in high-density areas;
  • Two additional brush engines;
  • A Firehawk helicopter capable of night-flying and dousing fires with 1,000 gallons of water at a time;
  • An investment of $13.7 million to build a storage facility to house fire helicopters.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

