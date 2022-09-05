Amid Grueling Heat Wave, San Diegans Look For Ways to Keep Cool on Labor Day

With many people off of work for the Labor Day holiday, crowds of San Diegans were looking for ways to cool off as a heat wave gripped the region for the holiday.

NBC 7 sent reporters across the county to see how residents were dealing with what was expected to be one of the hottest days of the relenting heat wave. Here's what they found.

Carlsbad in North County:

NBC 7's Mari Payton spoke to locals and visitors alike who were looking to stay cool for the Labor Day holiday amid a heat wave.

San Diego's North County had people flocking to the beaches, which ramped up the work for lifeguards.

At Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, lifeguards were busy rushing into the water and warning swimmers of rip currents. At least 58 rescues were conducted in the 5-mile stretch from Leucadia to Swamis on Labor Day, which could be a Labor Day record for the city, a spokesperson said.

Val Sowder, who has lived in Leucadia for nearly 40 years said the main parking lot at Moonlight Beach was full by early morning. “It was full. The big lot was full by 9:30 a.m. and the street was full in both directions,” she said.

“I think population increase and the heatwave is drawing people [from] inland in droves and they get up really early in the morning and get here and fill the lot.”

Madi Cipres from Murietta is one of those people. She drove to South Ponto Beach in Carlsbad on Monday to escape the heat, which reached triple digits in her area last week.

"Since there is no real water around us, it’s like 105 most of the days. Last week was really rough," Cipres said.

Stacey Neville of San Marcos, says she had no choice but to come to the coast for the Labor Day holiday.

“It’s really nice here at the beach. It’s been warm inland of course. We have had our A/C running pretty much nonstop. It’s nice to get away from the heat and go to the beach.”

La Jolla:

Hot weather and strong surf didn’t stop throngs at the beach this holiday. NBC 7’s Priya Sridhar has the story.

At La Jolla Shores, crowds were similar to the July 4th holiday, although more people flocked to the beaches on Saturday and Sunday, San Diego lifeguards told NBC 7.

Lifeguards said they were advising beachgoers to stay hydrated, to get into the shade often and wear sunscreen to remain safe in the extreme heat. They said in addition to the hot weather, they had high surf conditions to contend with.

“What we’re doing is advising everyone to swim near a lifeguard, check in with a lifeguard if they don’t know where to go, to stay within their limits, their swimming limits so stay waist deep if they’re not great swimmers and yeah just ask a lifeguard where the rip currents are so they can swim in a safe place and have a safe day at the beach,” said Sergeant John Maher, a lifeguard with the City of San Diego.

Maher said the hottest time of the day is between 3 to 5 p.m. The waters around the La Jolla Cove were closed on Labor Day due to high bacteria levels, likely from the nearby sea lions.

Borrego Springs:

It's hot. So, we sent NBC 7's Joe Little to one of the hottest parts of the county. Here's what he found.

Some, though, don't have the option to move toward the coast. In San Diego’s far East County, the Anza-Borrego Desert was boiling.

Temperatures easily reached triple digits in the morning, and very few people ventured outside. Along the main drag through Borrego Springs, people didn’t spend a lot of time darting between air conditioners in their cars and the businesses that were open.

“It’s hot out here. So, you’re not going to find too many people,” said Oceanside resident Jim Garen.

Yes, we said Oceanside resident. Garen said he and his son drive out to the desert almost every weekend for fun. He said you’d rarely see crowds in the desert when it’s as hot as it was Monday.

“They say the only time anybody ever comes by is if they’re lost,” he added.

The heat doesn't appear to be letting up any time soon. An excessive heat warning was extended again until 8 p.m. Friday for the coastal and inland areas and 8 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the county.