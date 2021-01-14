American Red Cross Teams Up With NFL to Urge Blood, Plasma Donation

The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January to urge individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to give blood to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.

As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product, the Red Cross said.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

To encourage those donating, the NFL and Red Cross teamed up to offer prizes to those who donate in January. Those who donate will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Also, from January 1-20 donors will be automatically entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package that includes a 65-inch and a $500 gift card.

Score a Big Game at Home package! When you come to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross 1/1-1/20, you'll automatically be entered to win a 65" TV & $500 gift card for food & fun. Get off the sidelines & schedule your appointment to give: https://t.co/0Rfjh536kI pic.twitter.com/uJC75LrZEK — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) January 13, 2021

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting its website or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Carlsbad:

1/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 7807 Centella St.

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Coast Church Carlsbad Campus, 2310 Camino Vida Roble, #104

Chula Vista:

1/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., South Bay Family YMCA, 1201 Paseo Magda.

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., United Education Institute, 1261 3rd Avenue, Suite A.

1/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hope Worldwide at Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway, Suite 138.

1/25/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., City of Chula Vista hosted at Old Sears Building, 565 Broadway Ave.

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane.

1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastlake Community Church, 990 Lane Ave.

1/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Youngevity, 2400 Boswell Rd

Coronado:

1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way

El Cajon

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East County Transitional Living Center, 1527 E Main Street

Encinitas

1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Rd

Escondido

1/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mossy Nissan, 1546 Auto Park Way

1/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

1/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westfield North County, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy

Fallbrook

1/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane

La Jolla

1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr N

1/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr N

La Mesa

1/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Albertsons, 8920 Fletcher Parkway

National City

1/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Martin Luther King Community Center, 140 E 12th Street

Oceanside

1/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

Rancho Santa Fe

1/24/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Village Community Presbyterian Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias

San Diego

Red Cross Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

1/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St

1/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Life Bridge Church, 17645 West Bernardo Drive

1/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., MERCYworldwide at Town and Country Hotel, 500 Hotel Circle North

1/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of SD, 5055 Governor Drive

1/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Club Atop Symphony Towers, 750 B Street 34th Floor

1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mission Valley YMCA, 5505 Friars Road

1/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Border View Family YMCA, 3601 Arey Drive

1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rock Church City Heights, 4001 El Cajon Blvd

1/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of SD, 5055 Governor Drive

1/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Coast Church, 12245 World Trade Dr, Suite G

San Marcos

1/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Dr

1/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Biggs Harley-Davidson, 1040 Los Vallecitos Blvd, #113

Spring Valley

1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McGrath YMCA, 12006 Campo Rd

Valley Center