AMC theatres

This Deal is Poppin': AMC Theatres Offers All You Can Eat Popcorn Promo

Patrons can enjoy as much of the movie theater classic snack as they want now through June 30

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

AMC Theatres' popcorn.
AMC Theatres

If you’re catching a movie in the near future, be sure to take your appetite since AMC Theatres is offering patrons as much popcorn as their heart desires.

The All You Can Eat Popcorn promotion comes as the company celebrates Cinema Week. Now through June 30, moviegoers who purchase any sized popcorn can eat as much of the classic theater food as they’d like during the duration of their stay.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All AMC movie theater locations nationwide will be participating in the promo, the company said in a statement.

Local

Amtrak 45 mins ago

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Expanding Its SoCal Service

Business 4 hours ago

‘F9' Expected to Kick Off the Summer Blockbuster Season With Highest Pandemic Opening

The move comes as San Diego County and California relaxes restrictions on outings. Earlier this month, the Golden State fully reopened its economy with no more capacity limits, physical distancing or mask mandates.

At this time, AMC is not requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers. Those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask in the theatre except while eating or drinking beverages.

Hand sanitizing stations and Clorox wipes are still available throughout AMC’s locations and the company has made changes to reduce touch points.

To purchase tickets for an AMC movie, click here.

This article tagged under:

AMC theatresMovie TheaterssnacksPromotionpopcorn
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us