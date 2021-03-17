Eight AMC movie theaters in San Diego County will reopen to the public this Friday, now that the region is in the red tier. If you're longing to go to the movies, here's everything you need to know.

AMC said it plans to reopen more than 40 of its theaters across California starting on March 19.

AMC has already opened more than 500 of its movie theaters across the U.S. By March 26, the company thinks it’ll have 99% of its theaters across the U.S. up and running.

In San Diego County, these are the locations that will reopen Friday:

AMC Chula Vista 10

AMC Fashion Valley 18

AMC La Jolla Village 12

AMC Mission Valley 20

AMC Otay Ranch 12

AMC Palm Promenade 14

AMC Plaza Bonita 14

AMC Poway 10

San Diego County’s move into the red tier this week paved the path for movie theaters to reopen, with COVID-19 modifications. The biggest rule for movie theaters under the red tier in California’s plan for safely reopening counties during the pandemic centers on capacity.

Movie theaters are limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

What Are the COVID-19 Rules at AMC Movie Theaters?

Going back into movie theaters comes with COVID-19 safety modifications – including social distance, face masks, and increased sanitation.

AMC said face masks are required for all guests and crews. Masks must cover your nose and mouth; neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable. AMC said masks can also be purchased at theaters for $1.

AMC said new sanitizer and wipe stations are set up throughout theaters, including at concessions, and are easily available to all.

AMC is also encouraging cashless transaction, although cash is still accepted.

To allow for proper social distance between moviegoers and adhere to capacity limits, AMC said in auditoriums with traditional seating, seats will be blocked surrounding a customer’s seat when a customer buys their ticket online or at the theater. In auditoriums that don’t offer reserved seating, patrons will need to leave enough distance between themselves and other moviegoers.

At locations where concessions can be sold, AMC said menu selections have been temporarily reduced and the company has expanded mobile ordering to decrease the time customers spend around concession stands.

Condiments and refills are now only available by request.

You can read all about AMC’s full COVID safety plan here.

What's Playing These Days at The Movies?

So, what’s playing at AMC theaters these days? San Diego-area locations are screening movies like “Tom & Jerry,” Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Boogie,” “Chaos Walking,” and “The Little Things,” to name a few titles.

Of course, in the pandemic world, you can watch some of those titles at home, too, via streaming and certain apps.