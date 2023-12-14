Amber Alert issued for teen last seen with 43-year-old man in Brawley

The CHP issued an Amber Alert Thursday on behalf of the FBI for 13-year-old Raine Gonzales last seen in Brawley in Imperial County.

Gonzalez was last seen with suspect Lorenzo Guerrero, 43, on Dec. 10. Gonzales is believed to be in a silver Mercedes C230 with California license plate 5ZFS158.

Gonzales is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt, dark jacket, white shoes and carrying a backpack, the CHP said.

Guerrero is bald, 5 feet 7 inches tall and has black eyes, the CHP said. He was last seen wearing a white baseball jersey with #44, jeans, sneakers and a hat.