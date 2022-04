All lanes of northbound Interstate 15 reopened early Sunday morning after an Amazon semi-truck crashed overnight in Mission Valley.

The driver lost control around midnight near the Interstate 8 freeway heading into Mission Valley. The roads were wet as rain swept through the region.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and a sig alert was issued in the area, which was later cleared.

Update: NB I-15 at Adams Ave, all lanes have reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 17, 2022