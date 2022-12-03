Amazon Semi-Truck Carrying 8,000 Pounds of Packages Catches Fire in North San Diego County

An Amazon tractor trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The trailer caught fire at 7:22 p.m. Friday in the middle lanes of northbound I-15, south of Deer Springs Road, the CHP said. CHP officers, fire and paramedic personnel responded to the scene, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said.

No injuries were reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It was not immediately known whether any packages were damaged or destroyed.

Three lanes of northbound I-15 were shut down until 10:30 p.m., when the scene was cleared.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to contact the CHP at 760- 643-3400.