Amazon Fresh opens first San Diego County location in Poway

San Diego County's first Amazon Fresh store is officially open for business in the North County.

The store is located in the Twin Peaks Plaza in Poway and its open every day from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Company leaders say the brick and mortar grocery store utilizes advanced technology to provide a unique shopping experience.

Shoppers can expect to find produce, meat and seafood along with Amazon brand foods.

The store relies on shopping carts equipped with cameras to track selected items and provide real-time receipts. While the store is open to everyone, prime members will be given discounts on thousands of items.