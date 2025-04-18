Alzheimer's San Diego may be one of the many organizations impacted by federal cuts

When a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the first steps to grappling with a new reality can be the hardest. That’s where Alzheimer’s San Diego comes in. But, with concerns around federal funding, one of their programs could be at risk of losing money.

“Looking for a cure is vitally important, but we are here to support people who are dealing with it today,” Eugenia Welch, the president and CEO of Alzheimer’s San Diego, told NBC 7. “There’s not a lot of support in general. I mean our healthcare system isn’t set up for somebody to be able to sit down and have an hour-long conversation with a social worker about care planning.”

The organization is a local and independent non-profit. Last year, according to Welch, their team had 20,000 interactions with people who needed their services, which range from connecting them with a social worker to offering support groups, rides to appointments or respite care among many other things.

“Historically, we would get maybe four to five new inquiries a month and recently we got 14 in two weeks," Welch said. “So, there’s definitely a need.”

Their Alz Ally program supports “solo-agers,” or people with dementia living alone, by providing case management, driving them to doctor appointments or social events and getting their groceries from food bank partners, if applicable. Welch told NBC 7 they have a three-year, one-million-dollar federal grant through the Administration for Community Living (ACL) for the program.

ACL is one of the agencies mentioned in a late March press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that was set to be “reorganized.” The release said, “critical programs that support older adults and people with disabilities will be integrated into other HHS agencies, including the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), ASPE, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This reorganization will not impact Medicare and Medicaid services.”

Now, Welch is concerned that will impact their federal ACL grant and mean they need to find a new funding stream to continue to offer what she said are critical services to elderly San Diegans and those who care for them.

“It’s heartbreaking, I guess, is the right word. It’s just really sad. I mean, we see people who are so grateful for the support because they haven’t had it for so long,” Welch explained. The other complication is not knowing with any certainty when or if that funding will be taken away. “It is very unsettling not knowing what the decision really is. Give us an answer and we can move forward knowing.”

Welch explained that all of their services are offered at no cost to the people they help, so every penny of funding counts.

“For people who've lived with or care for somebody with dementia or Alzheimer’s, you can't really plan for what a normal day is going to be because every day can be different and there can already be changes, so there's already so much uncertainty and adding more is just not helpful,” Welch said.

She added Alzheimer's San Diego will continue to offer the full breadth of their services, despite this uncertainty.