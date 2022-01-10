San Diego International Airport

Alternatives to Consider While San Diego Airport's Terminal 1 Parking Lot Partially Closes for Project

From free shuttle service to valet parking, here's what to know about Monday's disturbance and how to curb it

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

CarLotGeneric
Getty Images

Travelers planning to fly into or out of San Diego International Airport should remember the Terminal 1 Parking Lot will be partially closed Monday to make way for a construction project, the airport authority warns.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority says travelers flying from Terminal 1 should instead park in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza and take the Terminal Loop Shuttle to get to their destination. To secure parking amid the temporary disturbance, reservations are available online for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza, according to the airport.


Renderings of the new San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 campus.
San Diego County Regional Airport Authority
Renderings of the new San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 campus.

Alternatively, passengers can use the San Diego Flyer for a free shuttle bus service that runs between the Old Town Transit Station and the airport. The shuttle’s first pick up is typically scheduled for 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off is at 12:30 a.m.

Those who don’t want to deal with the headache of finding parking during construction will also have the option of using the airport’s curbside valet service at Terminal 1 and 2.

Renderings of the new San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 facade.
San Diego County Regional Airport Authority
Renderings of the new San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 facade.

The infrastructure project aims to replace the airport’s outdated Terminal 1 by revamping three of its components: terminals and roadways; airside improvements; and a new administration building.

Construction for the project began in early November, with developers eyeing a completion date of mid-2028.

San Diego International AirportSan DiegoairportparkingTerminal 1
