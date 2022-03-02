Already Have Padres Tickets? What to Know Now That Games Were Canceled

For the first time in 27 years, Major League Baseball has canceled regular-season games after the two sides could not come to an agreement over a labor dispute, leaving ticketholders wondering what to do with their pre-purchased tickets.

So far, the MLB has canceled Opening Day and the first two series of the season. But if the MLB and the players' association don't come to an agreement soon, more games could be canceled.

What does this mean for the San Diego Padres?

Padres Opening Day was scheduled for March 31. That game is off the books as is the rest of the four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The following series through April 6 against the Colorado Rockies is also canceled.

If the schedule holds true, the Padres then have two away series before returning home on April 14 for what could be the new opening series against the Braves -- that's if the two sides come to a collective bargaining agreement.

San Diego Padres Owner Peter Seidler addressed the cancelation -- and what fans should do with their tickets -- in a letter to fans on Tuesday.

"I am deeply disappointed by the continuing work stoppage which hurts all of us who love, enjoy, and respect the game. That said, I am hopeful that a deal can and will be reached with further negotiations," Seidler wrote.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While it is unclear when the 2022 baseball season will begin, Seidler said there will still be four weeks of Spring Training before the regular season starts.

I have tickets to Padres Opening Day. What now?

Don't worry. Seidler said those with tickets to Padres Opening Day will still get their same seat locations for the new Opening Day... whenever that is.

But that means those with tickets to the game that will become the new opening day are booted. Seidler said those ticketholders will receive an automatic refund and pre-sale access to the new Padres Opening Day.

What about other canceled games?

If you're a member and have tickets to any other canceled games, you will be automatically refunded.

"Members who have paid in full will automatically receive a refund for the value of the canceled games and Members enrolled in a payment plan will have their remaining balance reduced by the value of the canceled games, and monthly payments will be adjusted based on the updated balance," Seidler said.

Fans with single-game tickets will also be automatically refunded.

"Anyone who purchased group tickets, a hospitality space, or a suite to one or more of the canceled games can receive a full refund, exchange your game date for another game during the 2022 season, or move your credit to a deposit for the 2023 season," Seidler said.

Any other tickets and parking purchased will also be refunded.

Read Seidler's letter in full and check Padres.com/updates for the latest information in the fast-evolving situation.

Letter from Padres Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler on 2022 Season Update

Padres fans,

Given today’s announcement that Major League Baseball has yet to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association and the first week of 2022 regular season games are canceled, I want to write to you directly. I am deeply disappointed by the continuing work stoppage which hurts all of us who love, enjoy and respect the game. That said, I am hopeful that a deal can and will be reached with further negotiations. Personally, I love San Diego and deeply appreciate the solid relationship we have with our community. I also appreciate the difference making enthusiasm and energy that you and all our loyal and passionate fans bring.

Our players felt your energetic support more than ever last season. We are working hard to build a consistently winning team that you deserve, and I cannot wait to be together with you again at Petco Park. When the season begins, we will be ready to compete for our first World Series Championship and need your continued support.

Since it is important to have four weeks of Spring Training for players to safely prepare for the season, Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season, previously scheduled for March 31, has been delayed. The first two series have been removed from the schedule.

Our goal is to provide a refund policy that makes it as easy as possible for you to receive a refund for any canceled games. Members who have paid in full will automatically receive a refund for the value of the canceled games and Members enrolled in a payment plan will have their remaining balance reduced by the value of the canceled games, and monthly payments will be adjusted based on the updated balance. Members will receive a refund for any additional tickets and parking purchased for the canceled games. While Members on payment plans are still scheduled to be charged on March 15, if any additional home games are canceled, we will pause future payments until there is clarity on the start date of the regular season.

Fans who purchased tickets for one or more of the canceled games will automatically receive a refund for the value of the canceled games, including any additional parking purchased. Anyone who purchased group tickets, a hospitality space, or a suite to one or more of the canceled games can receive a full refund, exchange your game date for another game during the 2022 season, or move your credit to a deposit for the 2023 season.

The policy above applies to all canceled home games, excluding Opening Day (scheduled for March 31). Members with tickets to Opening Day (whether included in their Membership plan or as additional single game ticket(s), suite, or hospitality space) will automatically receive their same seat locations for the new Opening Day game, once the date of that game is determined. M embers who have tickets on the date of the new Opening Day, as originally scheduled, will receive an automatic refund for the value of that game plus access to an exclusive priority presale for the new Opening Day.

All refunds may take up to 30 business days and will be credited to the original method of payment. In the event additional home games are canceled, this refund policy will apply, and no additional action is required.

Thank you for your continued support of the Padres.

Peter Seidler | Chairman and Owner