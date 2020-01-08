Alpine Union School District Sends Safety Warning After Student Approached by Stranger

The Alpine Union School District is reminding the community to be safe after a middle school student was approached by a stranger in a vehicle.

The incident was detailed in a letter posted to the Joan MacQueen Middle School's Facebook page.

"Today, a Joan MacQueen Middle School student reported being approached by a stranger in a white-greyish four-door truck with tinted windows on Victoria Drive and Sneath Way. We have met with the Alpine Sheriff’s Deputies and have requested extra patrols at our schools. Deputies will be present after school today, and the detectives are investigating," the post read.

The district encouraged parents to talk to their kids about ways to be safe, and listed some best practices which include: " Telling your child that if a stranger ever approaches and offers a ride or treats or asks for help with a task (like helping find a lost dog), your child should step away, firmly yell "No!" and run from the area immediately. Your child should always tell you or another trusted adult (like a teacher or childcare worker) what happened or if they feel unsafe in a situation."

Alpine deputies will be conducting increased patrols. Parents can call the sheriff's department at (619) 659-2600 for more information.