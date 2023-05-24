Alpine

Alpine Substitute Teacher Accused of ‘Inappropriate Use of Social Media': SDSO

SDSO did not release the name of the educator in question

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is investigating a substitute teacher at an Alpine school following allegations of what they described as “inappropriate use of social media.”

SDSO announced the investigation on Tuesday and said its probe is focused on substitute who taught at Joan MacQueen Middle School. It is unclear when the actions in question took place.

Law enforcement did release details on the case, nor explain what inappropriate social media actions the educator is accused of doing. SDSO did not say if any students were affected by the misconduct.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no other information is available at this time,” the department said.

SDSO did not release the name of the educator in question.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDSO’s Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6293 or 858-565-5200 if calling after hours. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

