Alpine man found with more than 720,000 fentanyl pills in car: Calif Attorney General

Law enforcement officials seized more than 720,000 fentanyl pills in San Diego County last week, which were discovered inside a man's vehicle in Alpine, the California Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

The driver's arrest and seizures of the drugs happened Friday as part of a joint operation conducted by federal and local law enforcement.

According to Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office, more than 150 pounds of fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle, contained in 110 packages. The packages contained blue pills with “M30” markings and the initial investigation determined the pills contained fentanyl.

The alleged driver was arrested and has been charged with transportation of a controlled substance for sale, with additional sentence-enhancing allegations regarding the weight and amount of the drugs seized.

Bonta said in a statement that it represented the largest fentanyl seizure since the Department of Justice's partnership in 2022 between its Fentanyl Enforcement Program and the multi-agency Fentanyl Abatement & Suppression Team Task Force, which focuses on fentanyl smuggling and distribution within San Diego County.

Learn more about the impact of the fentanyl crisis on local communities in NBC 7’s in-depth project "Poison Pill: San Diego's Battle With the Fentanyl Crisis." Watch here.