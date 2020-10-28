Almost Half of San Diego County's Registered Voters Have Cast Their Ballots

Wednesday marks six days away from election day and San Diego County has surpassed the number of people that voted by mail in the last presidential election. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has dozens of ballot drop-off locations set up across the county.

"I wanted to get it out of the way as soon as possible before the crowds by Monday and Tuesday, so I took off work a little early and it was smooth," said Mireya Lousteau.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the County Registrar of Voters said more than 875,000 people have already cast their ballot. This is an impressive record surpassing the number of people who voted by mail in 2016.

Michael Vu, the county registrar, said 2020 has the highest amount of registered voters for San Diego County at 1.95 million, an increase of about 300,000 voters from 2016. Vu said they are expecting to reach one million ballots cast by the end of the week.

"This is the first time I ever mailed in so, as a family we all sat down and did it together and made sure it got here," said Perri Grant.

Two hundred thirty-five super polling locations will open up on Saturday, Oct. 31 through election day. In a first, voters will be able to cast their ballot in person at these consolidated voting precincts for four days through November 3.

"I vote every year, I've been voting since I was 18. It's been something that my dad instilled in me so I did. My daughter, she voted for the first time last year," Grant said.

Poll workers will be on hand to assist voters in dropping off ballot between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Monday Nov. 2nd. On election day, ballot drop off locations will be open between 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

