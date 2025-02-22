Almost all puppies found in Lemon Grove dumpster have been adopted

Six pug puppies now have a home!

Several families waited outside Helen Woodward Animal Center Friday morning, in hopes to be one of the lucky few to take home one of the Rainbow puppies, as they've been called, that were found in a Lemon Grove dumpster last December.

According to the adoptions staff, several families showed up outside the building in fold out chairs and blankets as they waited for the doors to open at 10:00 a.m.

One woman drove from Los Angeles to claim her spot since 5:30 a.m. Six hours after she arrived, Nolan Haller left with Violet, the only female puppy out of the group, in her arms.

Late last year, a homeless person going through the dumpster discovered eight puppies, which are believed to have only been hours old, behind a Taco Bell on Broadway in Lemon Grove. She put them in a bag and gave them to a woman, who, in turn, took them to a local veterinarian. In the end, she ended up taking the dogs to Helen Woodward Animal Center when the around-the-clock care became too much for her.

One of the puppies was too weak to survive and died, according to staff.

Now, only one puppy, Indigo, remains in the center as she awaits for her forever home.