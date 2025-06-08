San Diego Humane Society

Nearly 300 pets adopted from SD Humane Society during California Adopt-a-Pet Day

This year the latest tally of pets adopted during the California Adopt-a-Pet Day in San Diego is 293, according the San Diego Humane Society.

By Natanya Faitelson

Image shared by the San Diego Humane society during June 7th annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day.
The San Diego Humane Society participated in the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday.

As part of the state-wide initiative, hosted by CalAnimals, SF SPCA, and the ASPCA, adoption fees for all animals were waived in an effort to clear the shelters.

This year the latest tally of pets adopted during the California Adopt-a-Pet Day in San Diego is 293, according to the San Diego Humane Society's X account.

Last year, in 2024, the initiative resulted in more that 2,300 adoptions all over California, and 164 adoptions here in San Diego, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

In an effort to find homes for the nearly 800 pets in its care, the San Diego Humane Society has extended weekend shelter hours in the summer to be opened from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the cities of San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido, and Oceanside.

San Diego Humane Society to expand weekend adoption hours over summer

The SD Humane Society says that all adoptions include spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, and a free veterinary exam at participating clinics.

