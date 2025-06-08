The San Diego Humane Society participated in the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday.

As part of the state-wide initiative, hosted by CalAnimals, SF SPCA, and the ASPCA, adoption fees for all animals were waived in an effort to clear the shelters.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This year the latest tally of pets adopted during the California Adopt-a-Pet Day in San Diego is 293, according to the San Diego Humane Society's X account.

At least 293 adoptions at San Diego Humane Society during #CaliforniaAdoptAPetDay! This initiative is hosted by @CalAnimals, @sfspca & @ASPCA to reduce shelter overcrowding and raise awareness about pet adoption. Fees were waived thanks to our wonderful partners! pic.twitter.com/2PPyFeoMpL — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) June 8, 2025

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Last year, in 2024, the initiative resulted in more that 2,300 adoptions all over California, and 164 adoptions here in San Diego, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

In an effort to find homes for the nearly 800 pets in its care, the San Diego Humane Society has extended weekend shelter hours in the summer to be opened from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the cities of San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido, and Oceanside.

The SD Humane Society says that all adoptions include spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, and a free veterinary exam at participating clinics.