San Diego International Airport

Allegiant Announces New Routes From SAN, Including To Montana's National Parks

All five airports are new to SAN's nonstop network and will bring Allegiant's total nonstop destination offerings to 12 during the peak summer travel season

By City News Serivce

55111492EM012_New_Orleans_F
Archivo/Getty Images

Allegiant Air will add seasonal nonstop service from five U.S. cities to San Diego International Airport this spring and summer, it was announced Thursday.

Allegiant will offer twice-weekly flights from:

  • Kalispell, Montana, via Glacier Park International Airport beginning May 28;
  • Pasco, Washington, via Tri-Cities Airport beginning May 28;
  • Bozeman, Montana, via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport beginning June 3; and
  • Des Moines, Iowa, via Des Moines International Airport beginning July 1.

Allegiant will also offer four seasonal weekly flights from Mesa, Arizona, via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport beginning May 27. While San Diego International Airport has long had nonstop service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is located 45 minutes east of downtown Phoenix.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Hundreds of Appointment Slots Open at 2 Vaccine Super Stations

Padres 26 mins ago

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Spring Training Preview with AJ Cassavell

"San Diego is a top destination for those wanting to get outdoors and vacation in a socially distanced manner,'' said San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Kimberly Becker. "These new routes also provide San Diegans the opportunity to explore historic landmarks and hidden gems across the North and Midwest regions of the United States."

All five airports are new to SAN's nonstop network and will bring Allegiant's total nonstop destination offerings to 12 during the peak summer travel season.

Allegiant was the only carrier to increase seat capacity out of SAN in 2020, adding new destinations including Idaho Falls and Medford, Oregon.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego International AirporttravelFlightsAllegiant AirAllegiant
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us