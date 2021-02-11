Allegiant Announces New Routes From SAN, Including To Montana's National Parks

Allegiant Air will add seasonal nonstop service from five U.S. cities to San Diego International Airport this spring and summer, it was announced Thursday.

Allegiant will offer twice-weekly flights from:

Kalispell, Montana, via Glacier Park International Airport beginning May 28;

Pasco, Washington, via Tri-Cities Airport beginning May 28;

Bozeman, Montana, via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport beginning June 3; and

Des Moines, Iowa, via Des Moines International Airport beginning July 1.

Allegiant will also offer four seasonal weekly flights from Mesa, Arizona, via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport beginning May 27. While San Diego International Airport has long had nonstop service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is located 45 minutes east of downtown Phoenix.

"San Diego is a top destination for those wanting to get outdoors and vacation in a socially distanced manner,'' said San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Kimberly Becker. "These new routes also provide San Diegans the opportunity to explore historic landmarks and hidden gems across the North and Midwest regions of the United States."

All five airports are new to SAN's nonstop network and will bring Allegiant's total nonstop destination offerings to 12 during the peak summer travel season.

Allegiant was the only carrier to increase seat capacity out of SAN in 2020, adding new destinations including Idaho Falls and Medford, Oregon.