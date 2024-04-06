Alleged Grossmont Center hammer-wielding jewelry thief arrested

A 31-year-old man who allegedly pulled a hammer out of his waistband Friday at a La Mesa jewelry store, used it to shatter a glass display case and steal thousands of dollars worth of watches was arrested a short time later while trying to make his getaway.

Talon Fulcher of San Diego allegedly committed the smash-and-grab theft at the Grossmont Center mall business shortly before 11 a.m., then ran out of the shop and fled in a gold-colored sedan with no license plates, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the car nearby, in the 8400 block of Center Drive, LMPD Lt. Matt Conlon said. The patrolman and other officers pulled the suspect over a short distance away, took him into custody without incident and recovered the stolen goods, which were valued at about $7,000, the lieutenant said.

Fulcher was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary, robbery and grand theft. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.