Grossmont Center

Alleged Grossmont Center hammer-wielding jewelry thief arrested

The stolen goods, which were valued at about $7,000, were recovered

By City News Service

A 31-year-old man who allegedly pulled a hammer out of his waistband Friday at a La Mesa jewelry store, used it to shatter a glass display case and steal thousands of dollars worth of watches was arrested a short time later while trying to make his getaway. (City of La Mesa)
(City of La Mesa)

A 31-year-old man who allegedly pulled a hammer out of his waistband Friday at a La Mesa jewelry store, used it to shatter a glass display case and steal thousands of dollars worth of watches was arrested a short time later while trying to make his getaway.

Talon Fulcher of San Diego allegedly committed the smash-and-grab theft at the Grossmont Center mall business shortly before 11 a.m., then ran out of the shop and fled in a gold-colored sedan with no license plates, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the car nearby, in the 8400 block of Center Drive, LMPD Lt. Matt Conlon said. The patrolman and other officers pulled the suspect over a short distance away, took him into custody without incident and recovered the stolen goods, which were valued at about $7,000, the lieutenant said.

Fulcher was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary, robbery and grand theft. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Grossmont CenterLa MesaLa Mesa Police Department
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us