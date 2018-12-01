Two Border Patrol agents were said to be assaulted in separate incidents by men from Central America attempting to enter the U.S. illegally Friday night, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

“Assault on federal officers is one of the Department of Justice’s top priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman. “Our office is committed to vigorously prosecuting these cases.”

The first incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. while agent C. Nelson was patrolling the area guarded by the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station.

Nelson discovered a group of five people, including a man later identified as Frazy Jiron.

The group was ordered to lie on the ground, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jiron said something and the group began to stand up, as Nelson attempted to handcuff him.

The two briefly struggled before Jiron reportedly threw an elbow behind him that struck Nelson in the chest, authorities said. Nelson and Jiron then fell down a nearby hill.

The rest of the group ran away, but Jiron was later arrested.

The second incident happened in the same border area at around 10:45 p.m., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Agent B. Cox encountered Franklin Ariel Rochac-Garcia while on his patrol.

Rochac-Garcia was running toward Cox, as the agent ordered him to stop.

The man continued to approach Cox, and as he drew near, Rochac-Garcia allegedly reached back and swung at the agent, missing, authorities said.

The two fell to the ground in a struggle, and then Rochac-Garcia broke free and began to run to the border.

As the man tried to jump over the fence, Cox was able to detain and later arrest him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jiron and Rochac-Garcia may face charges of assault on a federal officer and illegal entry into the U.S., according to authorities.

The maximum penalty of assault on a federal officer is 20 years in a prison and a fine of a quarter of a million dollars.