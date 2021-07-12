“All the Love, Half the Price,” San Diego Humane Society Reducing Adoption Fees for Small Animals

From July 13 to 18, you can adopt a small animal from the San Diego Humane Society, and still get all the love, for just half the price!

During the San Diego Humane Society's promotion, “All the love, half the price,” adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and rats are only $5 - $15.

“We currently have more than 200 guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters and rats in our care at San Diego Humane Society — and more are relying on us for help every day,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers. “Every animal who is adopted makes space for another animal who is in urgent need of care.”

Prices for rabbits and guinea pigs are $15, and hamsters and rats are $5.

How to Adopt:

Get started by browsing the available pets at sdhumane.org/adopt. Choose “guinea pig,” "rabbit" or "other" to see all of the wonderful small animals currently available for adoption.

The San Diego Humane Society is also open for walk-in adoptions on a first come, first served basis at any of their campus locations in Oceanside, El Cajon, Escondido and San Diego.

For more information about the San Diego Humane Society, click here.