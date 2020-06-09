All San Diego City Boardwalks, Piers Reopen After Months of Closures

All piers and boardwalks will reopen Tuesday in the city of San Diego as the county eases restrictions, soon allowing more establishments to return to business.

All city piers and boardwalks shut down in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. At first, some beachgoers couldn’t resist visiting the coast even when local leaders closed beaches entirely for the public's safety -- a misdemeanor in which violaters faced a $1,000 fine.

Now, however, local beaches have reopened for recreational and passive use after about three months of closures. Area parking lots were cleared to reopen at full capacity on Monday, and East and West Mission Bay parks once again welcomed visitors for water uses.

One Spring Valley resident told NBC 7 she was thrilled she could visit piers and boardwalks again.

"I’m happy, just hope it’s not too crowded," said Jackie McKinney. "That’s why I’m out here so early. I was getting tired of that sand but I got to do what I got to do."

"I can move a lot faster and it’s not as bad on my ankles and knees," McKinney said. "I did the sand I did what I needed to do but I’m glad he’s boardwalks are open so I could move a little faster."

More local establishments and recreational areas will reopen beginning Friday. At the end of the week, Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen and all Balboa Park parking lots will reopen to 100% capacity.

In addition to the iconic park, gyms, wineries, hotels and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen on Friday in San Diego County under each city's discretion.

Nail salons and tattoo parlors will remain closed until further notice, however.