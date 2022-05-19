All Pets Aboard! Small Pets Welcomed on Pacific Surfliner

Animal lovers, rejoice! You will now be able to bring your furry friend with you on Pacific Surfliner trains starting Friday.

Small dogs and cats will now be welcomed onboard. Five pet reservations are available per train, so passengers are encouraged to book early.

Here is what to know:

Pets must be 8 weeks old and older and up to date on their vaccinations

Passengers must sign a pet release prior to departure to confirm eligibility

Your pet must be in a carrier at all times and the carrier must be placed under your seat

Only one pet reservation is allowed per passenger

Pets are only allowed in Coach, not in Business Class or the Cafe Car and pets will not be allowed on Thruway bus connections

Your best friend does have to weigh up to 20 pounds (combined weight of pet and carrier)

It will cost $26 or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward Points. To book, add your traveler details and proceed until you see an option to "customize your trip" where you will be able to add your pet to your reservation.

Pet tickets will be fully refundable prior to departure and can be modified or canceled.

Service or Comfort Animals

Service animals are welcomed onboard at no charge. Animals who are strictly for emotional support or security are not considered service animals but may be booked through the pet program, Amtrak said on its website.

We are paws-itively excited to announce a pet program for the #PacificSurfliner! Add a pet reservation to your trip for $26 each way & bring your small dog or cat along for the ride. Details & trip ideas: https://t.co/edZIYgyyqp 🐾 🐾 pic.twitter.com/MYrOOxK8Lv — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) May 19, 2022

