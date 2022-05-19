pets

All Pets Aboard! Small Pets Welcomed on Pacific Surfliner

Small dogs and cats will now be welcomed onboard. Five pet reservations are available per train, so passengers are encouraged to book early

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Obedient dachshund dog sits in blue pet carrier in public place and waits the owner. Safe travel with animals by plane or train. Customs quarantine before or after transporting animals across border
Getty Images

Animal lovers, rejoice! You will now be able to bring your furry friend with you on Pacific Surfliner trains starting Friday.

Here is what to know:

  • Pets must be 8 weeks old and older and up to date on their vaccinations
  • Passengers must sign a pet release prior to departure to confirm eligibility
  • Your pet must be in a carrier at all times and the carrier must be placed under your seat
  • Only one pet reservation is allowed per passenger
  • Pets are only allowed in Coach, not in Business Class or the Cafe Car and pets will not be allowed on Thruway bus connections
  • Your best friend does have to weigh up to 20 pounds (combined weight of pet and carrier)
It will cost $26 or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward Points. To book, add your traveler details and proceed until you see an option to "customize your trip" where you will be able to add your pet to your reservation.

Pet tickets will be fully refundable prior to departure and can be modified or canceled.

Service or Comfort Animals

Service animals are welcomed onboard at no charge. Animals who are strictly for emotional support or security are not considered service animals but may be booked through the pet program, Amtrak said on its website.

For further details, click here.

