All I-15 North Lanes Closed Near Normal Heights Due to Deadly Crash Involving Big Rig

All northbound lanes of Interstate 15 have been shut down near the Normal Heights area following a fatal crash involving a big rig.

An Amazon semi-trailer jackknifed around 2:20 a.m. Friday while traveling on I-15 north amid slippery conditions from an overnight storm. Shortly after, an SUV crashed into the semi-truck, wedging itself stuck under the large vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the incident, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Authorities did not release the name of that driver, but only identified her as a woman.

CHP dispatchers said as a result of the crash, diesel began to spill onto the freeway. First responders decided to shut down all lanes of I-15 north near Adams Avenue for cleanup and its ongoing investigation.

It is unclear if the driver of the big rig was injured.