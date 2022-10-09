All Hands On Deck for Padres, Mets in Wild Card Elimination Game

It all comes down to this.

Padres vs. Mets. Joe Musgrove vs. Chris Bassitt. Two immortals locked in an epic battle until judgment day and the trumpets sound.

No wait that's Jack Sparrow vs. Hector Barbosa. Still, the imagery is fitting because one of these teams will meet their doom on Sunday night (until the inevitable sequel, probably in a year or two). New York is throwing Chris Bassitt, who's taken a long road to this point. He was a reliever, then a starter, then had Tommy John surgery, and now is one of the better starting pitchers in the National League.

Padres skipper Bob Melvin knows a lot about him. Melvin had him for several years in Oakland and the two have a serious mutual respect.

"He's a really fierce competitor. When his cheeks get a little red and so forth, that means he's in real compete mode. I'm proud of him to where he's gotten in his career," says Melvin ... with a caveat. "Obviously we want to bet him today, but he's the type of guy you can't help but root for."

Melvin has a guy on the mound himself that fits that description. San Diego native Joe Musgrove gets his first career post-season start and it comes with the team he grew up rooting for. Dealing with that kind of emotion can be overwhelming for a lot of people.

Joe Musgrove isn't a lot of people.

"You can't avoid (the adrenaline). It's going to be there. The nerves are there regardless of the start. Could be Opening Day, could be mid-June, could be a postseason game," says Musgrove. "I always feel the nerves and the anxiety and the anxiousness getting ready for a start."

To combat that, Joe says he's been studying the Mets for a week and a half because for him, preparation is the key to success.

"There are all kinds of unknowns and a little fear of what could go wrong and things don't feel right on a certain day. You kind of rely on the compounding effect of the hard work and the trust, and you go out there, and you just compete with everything you've got, and you kind of let the chips fall where they may," says Musgrove.

Plus, his skipper and everyone else in the clubhouse has 100% faith in the big right-hander's ability to get them a win in a do-or-die situation.

"Look, starting on Opening Day at home, all he went through with that, the run he was on early in the season, the impact he has in the clubhouse and on everybody on this team. It almost seems kind of fitting that he would pitch this game," says Melvin.

Musgrove and Bassitt will both have plenty of backup. In a situation like this everyone is available because you'd rather go to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers with everybody tired and figure it out from there than go home with anyone rested and figure out when the next tee time is.

Or, the Mets could surrender. But I doubt it.

