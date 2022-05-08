Alfaro Walks Off Marlins to Give Padres a Series Win

Joe Musgrove was fabulous on Mother's Day, tossing 7.0 innings of 2-run ball. The Grossmont High School alum struck out eight and only walked one. That's performance that, 19 times out of 20, will get you a win.

Joe didn't get it but his team did, and he'll be just fine with that.

Jorge Alfaro hit a pinch-hit, walkoff home run that traveled 449 feet to light up Petco Park and give the Padres a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

Musgrove gave up a run in the 4th inning that almost didn't happen. Jesus Aguilar hit a fly ball to left-centerfield. Trent Grisham was playing the slugger in the right-centerfield gap and had to cover a ton of ground to get to the ball. He nearly did it. Grisham dove and the ball hit the back of his glove, just missing a highlight reel catch and giving Aguilar a leadoff double. He scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

In the 6th inning Musgrove gave up a solo homer to Jazz Chisolm Jr. for the only other mark on his day. The San Diego workhorse threw 108 pitches, 72 for strikes.

The Padres offense was struggling for most of the day. They entered the 9th inning with five hits, all of them singles, and were on the brink of getting shut out for the second straight game.

Then magic happened.

Jurickson Profar singled to right then Grisham hit a grounder to the right side. 3rd baseman Joey Wendle, who was shifted, made a nice diving stop and tried to start a double play but his throw pulled Miguel Rojas off the bag and Profar was safe.

Until he wasn't.

Profar looked up and saw nobody covering 3rd base so he tried to take an extra bag. Pitcher Cole Sulser beat Profar to the bag and was tagged out, which looked like it would kill the rally. But, rookie C.J. Abrams singled with two outs and then Alfaro detonated a baseball that flew over both bullpens in left-centerfield, setting off a massive celebration at home plate.

The Padres are now 19-10 on the year. They open a 3-game series against the Cubs on Monday at Petco Park with rookie MacKenzie Gore on the mound against veteran Kyle Hendricks.

